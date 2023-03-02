Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.40. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 14,000 shares.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on Essential Energy Services from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of C$52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28, a P/E/G ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.38.

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers completion, production, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

