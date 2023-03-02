Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Trading 5.4% Higher

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLPGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 4,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.82%.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.