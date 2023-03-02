Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBLP) Trading 5.4% Higher

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBLP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.06 and last traded at $5.06. 4,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 9,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Esports Entertainment Group Trading Down 4.0 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57.

Esports Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.82%.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software and services for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

