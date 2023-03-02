Eric L. Mattson Sells 20,681 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NOV stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,168,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

NOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

