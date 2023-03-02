ERC20 (ERC20) Market Cap Reaches $10.83 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a total market cap of $10.83 million and approximately $459.74 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00041333 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031329 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002230 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00220330 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,456.31 or 0.99986635 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00954775 USD and is down -0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $462.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

