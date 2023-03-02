Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,533,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Equity Residential worth $103,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,980. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 121.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

