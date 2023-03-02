Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,213,000 after purchasing an additional 586,740 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,049,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,446,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,227,000 after purchasing an additional 960,088 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Down 3.3 %

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $66.28 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $83.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 107.19%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.