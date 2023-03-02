Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Compugen Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Compugen in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Compugen’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a report on Tuesday. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compugen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.20.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $0.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.70. Compugen has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Compugen by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Compugen by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Compugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its position in Compugen by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

