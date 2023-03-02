Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for New Mountain Finance Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for New Mountain Finance in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for New Mountain Finance’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NMFC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $11.09 and a one year high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

New Mountain Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Mountain Finance news, Director Rome G. Arnold III bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,080.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corp. is a is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in investments in the middle market. Its objective investment is to generate current income and capital appreciation through investments in debt securities and equity interests.

Further Reading

