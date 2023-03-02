Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Theratechnologies Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:TH)

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TH. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Leede Jones Gab upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.29. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.13. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$1.03 and a twelve month high of C$3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$122.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

