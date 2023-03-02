Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MediciNova, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNOV)

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MediciNova in a report issued on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MediciNova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for MediciNova’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Get MediciNova alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MediciNova Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. MediciNova has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $3.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.