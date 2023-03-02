Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $10.08 per share.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 13.79%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMO. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.31.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 103,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,515. The company has a market cap of $66.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 103.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

