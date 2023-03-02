Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,688 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $39,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,096,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,049,459. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.50. The firm has a market cap of $450.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $76.25 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.