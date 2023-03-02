Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,159 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Lam Research worth $55,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Lam Research by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX traded down $11.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $479.20. The stock had a trading volume of 343,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $574.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $473.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

