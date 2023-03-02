Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 116,410 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $60,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Hubbell by 133.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,491,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,061,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 540,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,494,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $248.90. 68,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,034. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $170.21 and a 12-month high of $263.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.04%.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

