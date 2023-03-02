Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $49.02 Million Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,152 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $49,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the third quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.3 %

SLB stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.75. 2,147,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066,644. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia sold 65,740 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $3,688,671.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,051,149.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,696 shares of company stock valued at $13,249,355. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

