Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $41.82 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 23,637 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $41,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the first quarter worth $126,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 49.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Mplx by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,688 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPLX traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,196. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.06. Mplx Lp has a one year low of $27.47 and a one year high of $35.49.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Mplx’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on MPLX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

