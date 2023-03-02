Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $33.33 Million Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,475 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.24% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $33,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 37,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 20.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.87. The company had a trading volume of 609,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,036. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.08 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

