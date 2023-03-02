EOS Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $133.93 Million (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One EOS coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00005039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $133.93 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00007417 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004859 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001608 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,177,239 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,178,061 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.