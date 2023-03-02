EOS (EOS) Trading 4.1% Higher This Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. EOS has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $16.10 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00005241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010935 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004971 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007344 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004836 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,084,208,706 coins and its circulating supply is 1,081,263,745 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

