Enzyme Price Tops $25.56 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Enzyme has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Enzyme token can now be bought for approximately $25.56 or 0.00108636 BTC on major exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $52.10 million and $972,078.54 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

