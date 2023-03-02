Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD)

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,800 shares of company stock valued at $707,019 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 990,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 88,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

