Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 890 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,381,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,071,000 after acquiring an additional 318,570 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,748,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading

