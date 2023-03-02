Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 46 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.07.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.43. 338,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.68. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $253.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.