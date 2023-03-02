Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Stock Up 1.7 %

AEE traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $82.43. 674,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,555. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

About Ameren



Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

