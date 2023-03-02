Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,593,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,406,375. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Several research firms recently commented on WBD. Macquarie raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.98.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.