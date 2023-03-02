Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys New Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,593,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,406,375. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
