Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Roche were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roche by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 38,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Roche by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 17,188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roche by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Roche from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen cut Roche from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

OTCMKTS RHHBY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized and point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics and diabetes care.

