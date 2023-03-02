Enterprise Financial Services Corp Acquires 410 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $869,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,581,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.8% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 83,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock worth $6,209,132 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $98.67. 4,289,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,044,918. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $148.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.56. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.