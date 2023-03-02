Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,180,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.27% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,154,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 395,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after buying an additional 67,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 279.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 54,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 40,358 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,009,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,236,262. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.42. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $84.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

