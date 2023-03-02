Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,871 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.13% of HCA Healthcare worth $65,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.30, for a total value of $1,241,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,204,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $242.23. The company had a trading volume of 326,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,134. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

