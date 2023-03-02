Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 3,321 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $46,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.14.

EPAM traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $305.31. The stock had a trading volume of 141,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $462.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

