Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 14,822 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 624,544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,822 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $69,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 63.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1,895.9% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,789 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 302,817 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 101,033 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $885,000. Finally, Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, reaching $121.21. 2,070,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,170. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.