Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Marriott International worth $51,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 200.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,594,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,829,000 after buying an additional 1,063,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

MAR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.60. 490,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.16. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

