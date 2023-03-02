Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,374,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,842 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $56,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS:INDA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.21. 2,617,381 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

