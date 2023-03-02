Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $88.48 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 77,444 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Medtronic worth $88,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.4% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,876,654 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $151,540,000 after buying an additional 44,425 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 47.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 49,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the third quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1,856.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,126,221 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $90,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,661 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.7% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 154,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,954. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $108.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.