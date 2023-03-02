Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $77.23 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 998,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $77,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 440.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 117,370 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 117.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 164,636 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $2,742,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter worth $2,602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,145. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $102.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,411,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,411,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

See Also

