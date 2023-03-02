Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $53,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CAT traded up $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $249.52. 984,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,325,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.85. The company has a market cap of $128.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.33.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

