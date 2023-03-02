Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,730 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.24% of Fortive worth $49,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 98.2% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the third quarter worth $36,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fortive by 34.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.69. 448,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,832. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $69.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.71 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,100.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

