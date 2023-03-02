Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 183,298 shares during the period. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total transaction of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,174 shares of company stock worth $44,466,742. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $251.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $323.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.08.

ENPH traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $209.81. 1,155,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,567,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 76.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

