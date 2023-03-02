Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stake Lessened by Electron Capital Partners LLC

Electron Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,911,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,232,567 shares during the period. Enovix accounts for 4.8% of Electron Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Electron Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $108,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,276 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 1,241,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,811. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.99. Enovix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

