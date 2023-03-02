Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) EVP Sells $320,553.28 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 5,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $320,553.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,922.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enovis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENOV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.32. 335,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,959. Enovis Co. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $123.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.24 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.79 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENOV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enovis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Enovis by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Enovis by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Enovis by 59,200.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

See Also

