Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $5.97 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.
International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.
International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.
International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile
International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
- West Fraser’s Earnings Scream Timber, Outlook Says Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.