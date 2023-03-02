Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $5.97 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 65,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $2,691,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.59. 935,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,221,214. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.88%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.