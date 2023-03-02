Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 224,153 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,153 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5,019.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,696. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $454.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.26 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

