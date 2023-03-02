Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases Shares of 14,775 EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $305.31. 141,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,482. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $337.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.75. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $462.99.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

