Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.84 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 674.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,376,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,247,639,000 after buying an additional 370,993 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,195,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $489,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,156,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,765,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,603,000 after buying an additional 25,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,853,000 after buying an additional 31,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.34. 312,318 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.20.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

