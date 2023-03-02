Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 358.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 104,788 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,483,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,343. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.43.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Airlines from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Redburn Partners raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.69.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

Further Reading

