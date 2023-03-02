Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.86 Million Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 29.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 45.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

ZS traded up $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,298. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $99.64 and a one year high of $256.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The business had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

