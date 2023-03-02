Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $3.66 Million Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,006 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after acquiring an additional 293,896 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,710,000 after acquiring an additional 60,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 17.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,623,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,344,000 after acquiring an additional 238,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $242.49. 330,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.25 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

