Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 2,054.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,658 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 5.1% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Datadog by 26.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Wedbush assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Datadog from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.31.

Datadog Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.37. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $160.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In related news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

