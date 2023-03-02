Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 218,851 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 174.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,485 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,851 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.05% of American Airlines Group worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

AAL stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.87. 5,558,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,173,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,603.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

