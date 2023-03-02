Engine NO. 1 LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,000. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises about 3.5% of Engine NO. 1 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.6 %

CP stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.43. 1,211,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,139. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 19.44%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.